Man City Target €30M Striker With €60M Release Clause - Player Set to Join Premier League Squad From 2022/2023 Season

Manchester City have reportedly joined five other European clubs in showing an interest in UD Almeira striker Umar Sadiq, and have already outlined their plan should they secure the player.

The 24 year-old centre-forward has been impressing in the second division of Spanish football since his arrival last year, and his form in front of goal has already caught the attention of clubs at a higher level of European football.

One of those clubs is reportedly Manchester City, who are known to be in the market for a new striker following the departure of Sergio Aguero to FC Barcelona earlier this year.

However, their plans according to the latest report do not align themselves with bringing in Umar Sadiq to replace the legendary Argentine immediately.

READ MORE: Man City centre-back set for European move in the coming days

READ MORE: City receive boost as Premier League midfielder leans towards move

According to the information of Spanish newspaper AS, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness this week, Manchester City have ‘set their sights’ on UD Almería's Umar Sadiq, with his currently employers demanding a fee of €30 million.

The report explains how this is largely due to the player having a substantial release clause of €60 million embedded into his active contract, which runs until the summer of 2025.

Despite the substantial spend that the 24 year-old striker could command this summer, it is reported that Manchester City's plan is to sign the player immediately, before sending him on loan to City Football Group club Troyes in France, before having Sadiq back in their Premier League squad for the 2022/2023 campaign.

Given his form in front of goal, Manchester City are not the only club interested in the player, with Sport Witness highlighting how the Premier League champions are accompanied by the likes of Spartak Moscow, Eintracht Frankfurt, Sevilla, Villareal and Brighton in the race for his signature.

READ MORE: Zinchenko opens up on 'most difficult days' of his football life

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano labels Harry Kane information as '100% confirmed'

While Manchester City almost certainly have their eyes on spending big on the right calibre of striker this summer, it seems highly unlikely that club officials would sanction the aforementioned amount of money on a player who will be playing for a City Football Group club in the next season.

With that being said, the more likely scenario is that should Manchester City's interest in the player be genuine, then an initial fee plus a variety of easy to difficult performance-related bonuses could be approved in an offer to the Spanish club.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra