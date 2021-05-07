Man City Target £60M Bundesliga Striker and £108M Premier League Forward As Potential Sergio Aguero Replacements - Competition From Chelsea

Manchester City have identified Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, and now Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, as potential summer transfer targets to fill the striker position which will be vacated by Sergio Aguero next month.

Since the Argentine forward was announced to be leaving the Etihad Stadium at the end of the current season, it has been a constant barrage of transfer rumours concerning the possible options to replace the 32 year-old, including the likes of Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku.

However, the latest information from ESPN on Friday suggests that neither of the aforementioned two names from Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan are among the primary targets to make the switch to Sky Blue for next season.

According to Stephan Uersfield of ESPN this week, both Chelsea and Manchester City have now emerged as 'contenders' to sign Bayern Munich's legendary striker Robert Lewandowski - with the 32 year-old forward labelled as being 'undecided' on his future in Germany.

The report points out that Lewandowski remains contracted at the Allianz Arena until 2023 and ESPN's sources state that any interested clubs including Chelsea and Manchester City would need to offer a fee of €60 million to open any negotiations over a possible move away from the Bundesliga giants.

Both Premier League clubs in question are believed to be in the market for a striker this summer after their respective struggles in terms of personnel in that position over the past season, and this desire to sign a new striker has been confirmed by sources to ESPN.

For Manchester City, Pep Guardiola is reportedly also interested in Tottenham's Harry Kane, however the main stumbling block will be the negotiating approach of Daniel Levy - who is expected to demand in excess of £100 million for his star forward.

Elsewhere on the transfer front for Manchester City, there continues to be a focus on the left-sided full-back area, where there has been a lack of consistency over the past few seasons, with a number of players moulded into the position by Guardiola.

In recent weeks however, Oleksandr Zinchenko has made a claim for establishing himself as the club's first-choice left-back, with impressive performances in the Champions League semi-finals against Paris Saint-Germain.

This recent rise in performance from the Ukrainian international may just force Etihad officials into a rethink, and reallocate their budget elsewhere - however, at present, the likes of Nuno Mendes and Renan Lodi remain options.

