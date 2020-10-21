Man City target additional centre-back signing next summer - La Liga defender identified

Manchester City are 'considering and following' Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres (23) as they look to recruit an additional player in his position next summer, according to the latest reports.

The claims raise further doubts over the future of John Stones, after the defender sustained injury problems in the early stages of the new season. The only certainty in terms of departures at centre-back seems to be Eric Garcia, who looks set to join Barcelona in either January or for free next summer - and potentially, City officials could be looking to recruit to fill the void left by the teenage star.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on the latest episode of the 'Here We Go' Podcast, Manchester City are looking to sign another centre-back next summer and are 'considering and following' Villarreal's 23-year-old defender Pau Torres.

It may be feasible to draw previous centre-back targets into the conversation now, with the likes of Jules Kounde, Kalidou Koulibaly and Diego Carlos all being monitored by Etihad chiefs across the course of the summer transfer window.

The news will come as a surprise to many, especially considering Pep Guardiola's side ended their summer transfer window spend with the signings of Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias - both of whom have started the new campaign in impressive form. However, with the former's impressive spells at left-back for his new club, it does pose the question as to whether that may become the Dutchman's permanent position moving forward.

