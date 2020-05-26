Man City 'target' Bundesliga winger as replacement for Leroy Sané - Arsenal also interested

Manchester City have identified Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey as a 'target' to replace Leroy Sané, report the Daily Mail.

Any move for Bailey would be contingent upon Sané completing his transfer to Bayern Munich this summer.

Bailey has been identified by City, say MailSport, because he is left-footed but also capable of operating on the right wing. The Jamaica international has been scouted by City for several years now, and Sané's exit would 'cement' City's interest.

(Photo by Christof Koepsel/Bongarts/Getty Images)

The price tag presently placed on Bailey's head is said to be £40m, which is a relatively modest amount for a 22-year-old who has established himself as one of Europe's most exciting young forwards.

Fellow Premier League side Arsenal are alleged to be targeting the Leverkusen player too, but they will be unable to match City's financial power say MailSport.

After staring his professional career in Belgium with Genk, Bailey has 24 goals in 107 appearances for Leverkusen since signing for the Bundesliga side in January 2017.

