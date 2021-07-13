Man City Target Expected To 'Reiterate His Desire To Leave' Premier League Side

Manchester City will soon intensify their interest in Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, according to Dean Jones of Eurosport.

Pep Guardiola’s side will kick off their Premier League title defence away to Spurs on the 15th of August, but the big question surrounding the fixture is what team the 27-year-old will be playing for.

The England captain is reportedly Manchester City’s top target, with the champions keen to sign a new forward this summer - after Sergio Agüero departed for Barcelona at the end of the season.

As the England players prepare to jet-off on their holidays after an agonising penalty shoot-out defeat on Sunday night, it's reported by Dean Jones that Harry Kane could be one of three England internationals to make big money moves this summer.

The Eurosport journalist reports that Manchester City will 'soon make it clear that they are serious' about trying to sign Harry Kane this summer, having already seen a £100 million bid for the striker rejected last month.

Harry Kane is also said to have 'reservations' regarding whether his ambitions can be fulfilled in North London, as Spurs prepare to play in the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League.

The Spurs striker has dropped numerous hints regarding his future, and Jones claims that the 27 year-old could even 'reiterate his stance' in the coming weeks.

However, Harry Kane is unlikely to publicly push for a transfer away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until Manchester City have assured him that they are 'serious about moving forward with a significant bid.'

Manchester City reportedly saw a record-breaking £100 million bid rejected in June, with Spurs keen to keep hold of their star striker and have supposedly told new manager Nuno Espirito Santo that he will be part of his squad next season.

Spurs’ newly appointed director of football recently said that it was 'our goal' to keep hold of the forward, although it seems likely this transfer saga will continue, with Harry Kane expected to 'reiterate his desire to leave.

