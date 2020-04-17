City Xtra
Man City target France Under-21 International - club's 'delicate financial situation' may force defender to leave

markgough96

Manchester City are monitoring the situation of Marseille defender Boubacar Kamara 'very closely' amid talk of the French side's growing financial problems, report Foot Mercato as relayed via Sport Witness. 

Kamara (20), has made a strong impression in French Ligue 1 since signing for Marseille in the summer. The France Under-21 International is adept as a centre-back and a defensive midfielder. His performances have won him the admiration of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United in addition to City's interest. 

Foot Mercato claim that the player, whose contract runs until 2022, does not intend to leave Marseille this summer 'regardless of the clubs interested' as it is where he feels he has the best chance of earning a call-up to the France national side. 

However, Marseille are confronted by a 'delicate financial situation' which could compel them to cash in on their young defender. This would provide City with an opportunity to test Kamara's wish to remain in France.

Therefore, Pep Guardiola's side may be able to tempt the Frenchman to compete for a slot alongside Aymeric Laporte at the heart of the team. 

