Man City Target Jack Grealish's Decision Date On Club Future Revealed In New Report

Manchester City target Jack Grealish is set for talks with Aston Villa, amid reports that the Birmingham club's captain is on the verge of a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Jack Grealish has been strongly touted with a move to Manchester City throughout the summer transfer window, however it is currently unclear whether the Villa captain is prepared to leave the side he grew up supporting.

The England international has been holidaying in Mykonos over the past few days, after starring for Gareth Southgate's squad throughout the recent European Championships.

However, Grealish is expected to return to the UK this week, according to the information of the Mirror, and subsequently decide on his next steps before the 2020/21 season begins. It is also claimed that the Aston Villa skipper is planning on holding talks with his current employers regarding his future.

Whilst it is understandable that Jack Grealish will have his head turned by the prospect of playing for the Premier League champions and participating in frequent Champions League football, Aston Villa are keen to keep their star man and would prefer for him to stay at the club.

According to an exclusive report from the Mirror this week, Aston Villa are willing to offer a ‘big rise’ on his £130,000-a-week deal to combat Manchester City’s strong interest in Grealish. However, the prospect of playing under Pep Guardiola and consistently contesting for honours is a huge draw.

Pep Guardiola is understood to be a strong admirer of Grealish, previously describing the player as “exceptional”. However, the Catalan has also stated that the England international would be “too expensive” for Manchester City.

The prospect of playing under Pep Guardiola would be alluring for many footballers, however, another draw for Grealish is the prospect of playing alongside Kevin De Bruyne.

Grealish has previously described De Bruyne as “easily the best player in the league” and has stated his adoration for De Bruyne numerous times.

Jack Grealish has been pursued by Manchester City throughout the summer transfer window, although it remains to be seen whether he will opt to play for Pep Guardiola as Manchester City look to build on their successful 2020/21 campaign.

