Man City Target Makes Fresh Stance on Potential January Move - Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal Mentioned

Fiorentina marksman Dusan Vlahovic is in no rush to decide his future as he weighs up his options amid interest from a series of Premier League clubs including Manchester City, according to a new report.

Vlahovic has been rumoured to be on the move after enjoying a breakthrough campaign in the Serie A, having bagged 18 goals and three assists in 21 appearances across all competitions for Fiorentina so far this season.

The 21-year-old, who refused to rule out a possible contract extension at Artemio Franchi Stadium in an interview this week, has emerged as one of the most sought-after strikers across Europe in recent months - which has seen him linked with a host of top European sides.

Manchester City were recently reported to be one of the only two Premier League clubs who would be in contention for Vlahovic, who has also attracted interest from the likes of Barcelona, Juventus, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund.

It was even suggested that Vlahovic, who prefers a move to the La Liga or elsewhere in the Serie A, would find it 'impossible' to refuse to join the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City, with Fiorentina reportedly 'desperate' to cash in on the €70 million-plus-rated forward in January.

However, clubs in the race to land the Serbia international could be made to wait until the summer transfer window opens, according to 90min, with Vlahovic prepared to wait until the end of the season to decide his next destination if he is not convinced by the offers he is made in January.

Arsenal are keen to add the striker to their ranks midway through the campaign with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of favour with manager Mikel Arteta, though Vlahovic's desire to play Champions League football next season could see him look past the Gunners and their rivals Tottenham.

It has been mentioned that Fiorentina could try and take advantage of the mass interest among Premier League clubs to sign Vlahovic to start a bidding war for the attacker, who sparked a row with Fiorentina director Joe Barone in his recent interview with Sky Italia.

Though Manchester City are highly unlikely to make any additions to their squad in January, Vlahovic's representatives have kept the window open for any suitors - with no agreement in place with any side, as things stand.

