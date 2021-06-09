Man City Target Minimum of SEVEN Sales This Summer To Fund Jack Grealish and Harry Kane Moves

Manchester City will target a minimum of seven player sales this summer, as club officials seek to generate additional funds to help with the financing of two major arrivals in the coming months.

The club have been known to hold a long-standing interest in Premier League duo Harry Kane of Tottenham and Jack Grealish of Aston Villa, and as the summer transfer window opens once again, the club appear to have devised a plan to generate finances for the respective purchases.

Both players hold valuations from their current clubs that total to a value in excess of £250 million, and while Harry Kane's signing seems like a necessity, the club will aim to stick strictly to their budgets and structures.

As such, the latest information to emerge from England highlights a list of fringe players and City Football Group recruits who could be moved on in the coming weeks and months - as the club targets a minimum of £70 million from sales.

According to the exclusive information of Jack Gaughan from the Mail, Manchester City are expected to raise in excess of £70million through the sales of 'fringe players' this summer transfer window.

It is explained that through the sale of numerous youngsters, whom are attracting widespread interest from across Europe, Pep Guardiola wants to sign Tottenham’s Harry Kane - who has now the manager’s preferred target ahead of the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Erling Haaland.

Aston Villa captain and England international Jack Grealish is also labelled as being on Manchester City’s wishlist, with Pep Guardiola 'hopeful' that the club can press on to remain ahead of their rivals and the planned expenditure coincides with high-value young players set to leave.

In terms of potential departing personnel, Jack Gaughan speaks of the following:

Jack Harrison to Leeds United: Yorkshire club are triggering an obligation to purchase Harrison for a deal worth £13 million including bonuses.

Pedro Porro to Sporting Lisbon: The Portuguese champions are among those looking at securing his services, with the right back valued at £15 million.

Lukas Nmecha to Sporting Lisbon or other: Sporting have also been credited with interest in striker Lukas Nmecha. The academy graduate is rated at close to £15 million.

Yangel Herrera to N/A: The Venezuelan star is thought to be worth around £20 million after an encouraging season in La Liga. The list of potential suitors include, Crystal Palace, Southampton, West Ham, Atletico Madrid, Valencia and Villarreal.

Ivan Ilic to N/A: The Serbian is seen as worth £15 million after a campaign at Verona, with Morgan Rogers likely to command interest following a promising stint at Lincoln City.

Jack Gaughan does however clarify that it is expected that some deals could be structured as initial loans with obligations to buy built in.

Unsurprisingly, Manchester City are also keeping a close eye on Manchester United target Jadon Sancho, with the Premier League champions due a 15% sell-on clause.



But the names don't just stop there, as Gaughan continues by revealing that all of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez are attracting interest from Spain and Italy - while also coming to the end of their respective clubs.

As reported by various media outlets, Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte also have admirers, although moves will depend on City’s valuations of their regulars.

