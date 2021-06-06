Man City Target Shock Move For Championship Left-Back As Pep Guardiola Eyes Defensive Reinforcement

The 23 year-old was one of a few shining lights for Scott Parker's side during a relatively disappointing campaign back in the top-flight - a campaign that has seen the London outfit head back down to the Championship ahead of next season.

With Pep Guardiola and Manchester City seemingly in desperate need of placing attention and focus on the left-back berth at the Etihad Stadium, the USA international may just have appeared as a perfect market opportunity for club officials to take advantage of.

According to the information of Alan Nixon at the Sun, Manchester City are setting up a shock move for Antonee Robinson during the upcoming summer transfer window, with the Fulham man identified as a 'cover player' for his squad.

Nixon points out the player's versatility, as proven during his time at Fulham thus far, where he has indicated his ability to play as a wing-back.

In terms of the possible financials of a deal, it is reported that Manchester City would have to pay out approximately £10 million to sign Antonee Robinson.

But unsurprisingly given the numbers that are at the Etihad club's disposal, that is within their budget plans.

While Manchester City are known to have been in the market for a new left-back for a number of months now, no real stand-out targets have shown any signs of edging closer towards an Etihad switch.

In recent weeks, Sporting's €70 million-valued left-back Nuno Mendes has been heavily linked with interest from Manchester City within Portuguese press - however, City themselves briefed the media in order to strongly deny any interest in the player.

Since then, other options have been very limited, with Robinson becoming the first name to be linked from within the English press pack.

