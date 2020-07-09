Man City targeted Bayern Munich star as potential Leroy Sane replacement - director 'pushed until the end'

Manchester City wanted to sign Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman as part of a swap deal for the outgoing Leroy Sané, according to SPORT BILD as relayed by Sport Witness.

Sané joined the Munich giants last week for a fee reported to be around €50m, but new reports have joined several claims indicating that City initially wanted to include Coman as a makeweight for the deal.

However, despite Txiki Begiristain pushing 'until the end' for the player, Bayern were insistent that he wasn't for sale at any price. The result of this was that Sané moved to Bayern for the full price, and will most likely play alongside Coman next season.

Coman left Paris Saint-Germain at a young age, making twenty-two appearances for Juventus before heading to Munich on loan. He signed permanently for the German side in 2017, and has scored 32 goals in a Bayern shirt to date.

