Man City Teenager Close to Sealing Genoa Loan Switch - Contacts 'Underway' Between Clubs

Filip Stevanović is nearing a loan move away from the Etihad Stadium in search of regular first-team football.

The Serbia international joined City's academy ranks in January, but was sent immediately back on loan to FK Partizan for the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign.

Despite previously being linked to Eredivisie outfit SC Heerenveen, the Serbian side are now leading to chase to secure the 18-year-old's signature ahead of the new campaign.

With Pep Guardiola adamant on strengthening his attack ahead of the new campaign, the left-winger would struggle for game-time and the club believe that a loan move could prove to be progressive step in his development.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb via Sport Witness, a loan move for Stevanović is close to completion and could be announced in the coming days.

The forward registered four goals and two assists in 33 outings across all competitions last season, and could greatly benefit from a temporary switch to the Serie A.

It has also been reported that Manchester United were tracking the attacker before he signed for the Premier League champions.

Interestingly, Stevanović appeared to fall out with his coaching staff at Partizan after his summer switch to Manchester was announced.

The Partizan academy graduate took to Instagram and fired shots at his boyhood club by claiming that he wasn't been played as much owing to his transfer to the Champions League finalists.

