Man City the 'latest' to join the race for Brazilian star - PSG also interested

Manchester City have been labelled as the 'latest' club to be linked with Porto left-back Alex Telles, according to Portuguese outlet Correio da Manhã as relayed by Sport Witness.

The Brazilian has been long-linked with French champions PSG, but new reports indicate that City could still sign Telles within the summer window.

The French club are still leading in the race to sign the 27-year-old. They are reportedly willing to pay €25 plus add-ons for Telles, who has recorded ten goals and nine assists in all competitions this season, as he helped Porto reach top spot in the Portuguese first division.

(Photo credit should read MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)

The player's contract is due to expire in 2021, and he is not willing to sign an extension, leaving Porto with the only option of allowing Telles to leave this summer or see out his current contract.

Interestingly, despite being linked with Telles for several seasons, Chelsea have not been mentioned in relation to Telles this year.

City's lack of a reliable top-level left-back has been a major cause of concern for Pep Guardiola for some time now; with Benjamin Mendy suffering successive injury setbacks and Oleksandr Zinchenko never proving to be consistently comfortable in the role.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra