Man City the 'main team interested' in Barcelona defender - possible swap deal 'ruled out'

Manchester City are the 'main team interested' in Barcelona full-back Nelson Semedo; with the Spanish giants ruling out the possibility of a swap deal involving Joao Cancelo, according to SPORT as relayed by Sport Witness. 

Fresh reports have suggested that Manchester City are looking to sign the Portuguese international as a 'pure and simple transfer', after Barcelona ruled out the possibility of a swap deal involving full-back Joao Cancelo.

SPORT also say Manchester City are Jorge Mendes' 'greatest asset', but the possibility of Juventus joining the race for his signature has not been ruled out.

Barcelona had initially wanted to extend Nelson Semedo's deal at the club; but the financial worries surrounding the current COVID-19 crisis have put any talks on hold. 

The 26-year-old has had the huge task of replacing club legend Dani Alves, and if a move to Manchester City were to flourish, he would have the equally difficult task of competing with Kyle Walker for a starting spot.

