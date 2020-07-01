City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'the only side' in the race for Napoli star - €90 million fee mentioned

harryasiddall

Manchester City are 'the only side' in the race for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, as the Senegalese international looks set to leave this summer, according to newspaper Il Mattino as relayed by Sport Witness. 

Napoli are expected to undergo a massive overhaul of the squad this summer, and Koulibaly looks to be one of the stars expected to move on. The central defender has drawn interest from some of Europe's top clubs with his world class performances throughout the campaign - but City look in pole position. 

ssc-napoli-v-spal-serie-a
(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

However, there is a problem with any sort of deal - Napoli chief Aurelio De Laurentiis. Manchester City fans may remember having to deal with him when they were linked with the now Chelsea midfielder Jorginho; and he has slapped a €90 million price tag on his central defender, despite the impact of coronavirus on the market. 

With the price tag putting off some clubs, Manchester City look to be 'the only side' interested in working on a deal to acquire Koulibaly. However, they have to be wary of the FFP regulations looming over their heads.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Confirmed Match Officials: Man City vs Liverpool (Premier League)

Anthony Taylor is set to take charge of on-the-field matters at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night, as Manchester City take on Liverpool in the Premier League.

Freddie Pye

Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Liverpool (Premier League)

The clash between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad on Thursday night may not carry the same weight as it usually has in recent years, but there’s still pride to play for as the two meet in the Premier League.

Nathan Allen

The Big Match Preview: Manchester City vs Liverpool (Premier League)

After falling to an eighth league defeat of the season at the hands of Chelsea last Thursday, Manchester City officially conceded their Premier League crown to Liverpool, ending a two-year period of superiority and dominance in England’s top division.

Harry Winters

'There was a conversation with the club' - Man City player makes decision about future

Claudio Bravo has agreed a two-month extension to his contract with City in order to complete the season, report Sport Witness.

markgough96

"Looks like, if not already, done..." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Liverpool)

After successfully reaching the FA Cup Semi-Final in Sunday's 2-0 win over Newcastle United, attentions turn back to the Premier League as Manchester City welcome the newly-crowned Premier League champions, Liverpool, to the Etihad Stadium.

harryasiddall

Barcelona full-back 'on the verge' of becoming latest player to sign for Man City

Manchester City have acquired Barcelona teenager Juan Larios (16), report the Daily Mail, becoming the latest youngster to join the club in recent weeks.

markgough96

OFFICIAL: Man City complete signing of highly-rated Juventus forward

Juventus striker Pablo Moreno has signed a contract with Manchester City, for a fee reported to be in the region of €10 million.

markgough96

Leroy Sane set to complete Bayern Munich switch - fee under €50M mentioned

Manchester City star Leroy Sané is finally set to depart the club and join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, according to BILD in Germany.

harryasiddall

Man City have not made contact with Napoli about defender - and could turn attention to Borussia Dortmund defender

Manchester City are targeting Kalidou Koulibaly, but are yet to make contact with Napoli, and are interested in Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou.

markgough96

'He would be perfect for Guardiola's system' - Napoli fans provide an insight into Man City target

Napoli fans 'FarFromVesuvius' took the time out to tell City Xtra all about Kalidou Koulibaly and why Pep Guardiola is targeting the defender.

markgough96