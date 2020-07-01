Man City 'the only side' in the race for Napoli star - €90 million fee mentioned

Manchester City are 'the only side' in the race for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, as the Senegalese international looks set to leave this summer, according to newspaper Il Mattino as relayed by Sport Witness.

Napoli are expected to undergo a massive overhaul of the squad this summer, and Koulibaly looks to be one of the stars expected to move on. The central defender has drawn interest from some of Europe's top clubs with his world class performances throughout the campaign - but City look in pole position.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

However, there is a problem with any sort of deal - Napoli chief Aurelio De Laurentiis. Manchester City fans may remember having to deal with him when they were linked with the now Chelsea midfielder Jorginho; and he has slapped a €90 million price tag on his central defender, despite the impact of coronavirus on the market.

With the price tag putting off some clubs, Manchester City look to be 'the only side' interested in working on a deal to acquire Koulibaly. However, they have to be wary of the FFP regulations looming over their heads.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra