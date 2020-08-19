Man City to bring in new goalkeeper to compete with Ederson next season - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #24

Another day of Manchester City transfer news rumbled on and with it came a ton of exciting stories. We got big updates on the Kalidou Koulibaly saga as well some more defensive reinforcements on the flank. We also had stories break about a possible competitor for the top goalkeeping spot.

As always, read about it all down below in the 24th edition of the daily Manchester City transfer round-up...

-----

Koulibaly getting closer and closer

Kalidou Koulibaly has practically found an agreement with Manchester City over a five-year deal, reports Corriere dello Sport. The deal could be concluded for €70M plus bonuses, with the player’s agent Fali Ramadani about to present the new offer to Napoli.

The feeling within Manchester City is one of 'confidence' in relation to the signing, and the intention is to complete the deal within the next 10 days, as brought to you exclusively by City Xtra.

Manchester City have already reportedly reached an agreement with the 29 year-old defender over his salary, as per reports from Italian football writer Alfredo Pedulla. All that is left is for the two clubs to agree over the transfer fee, but in the end, Koulibaly will indeed join City, suggests Italian sport writer Niccolò Ceccarini.

Angelino returns

Guillem Balague reports that Spanish left back Angelino will return to Manchester City at the end of his loan deal and is convinced he will have plenty of minutes next season under Pep Guardiola.

The young full-back impressed during his loan spell at Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, and was a consistent starter for Julian Nagelsmann. With reinforcements needed at left-back, Guardiola could feel that Angelino has proven himself worthy of playing time during his spell in the German top-flight.

Garcia at the exit door

Barcelona hope to advance the signing of Eric García this week, report Sport. Conversations are planned between the La Liga club and Manchester City, and there is optimism from the Spanish side.

Spanish football writer Toni Juanmartí reports that directors of Manchester City and Barcelona ‘coincided’ in Lisbon, and agreed to continue discussions after their Champions League involvement. Negotiations 'won’t be easy’, but Barcelona are aware that City are not keen to see the defender leave for nothing in 2021.

More defensive reinforcements possibly inbound

Manchester City are among the many top clubs interested in Valencia left-back José Gayà, reports PSG news outlet ParisUnited - while the French champions have also made enquiries alongside interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Gayà is valued at £33M according to popular football data website Transfermarkt, and with Valencia in financial turmoil, they could be keen to send yet another player to Manchester.

Goalkeeper Competition

Zack Steffen will be the understudy to Ederson in the Manchester City squad next season, reports MEN’s Stuart Brennan.

Steffen did well during last season’s loan spell at Fortuna Düsseldorf and is not expected to be content to be number two goalkeeper at Manchester City next season, and will push Ederson for the number one spot.

Goal correspondent Jonathon Smith reports that City keeper Aro Muric is expected to go out on loan to gain more experience. Championship side Rotherham have been linked with a loan move for the 21-year-old. Muric spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Nottingham Forest, where he only made four appearances in the Championship.

And a confirmed signing to wrap up today's events, with Scott Carson putting pen to paper on a new one-year loan deal, as confirmed by his parent club and the Etihad side.

-----

