Man City to Compete With Liverpool For Signing of Premier League Star This Summer

Manchester City may be looking to once again bolster its high-octane attack over the upcoming summer transfer window, which could see the club make a move for one rising Premier League playmaker.

According to Sport Italia journalist Gianluigi Longari, Brazilian playmaker Raphinha is garnering interest from multiple powerhouse Premier League clubs for a possible transfer this summer.

Raphinha emerged as one of the top versatile attacking talents over his debut Premier League campaign this past season.

The Leeds talent finished third on the team in league goal involvements with 15 and also posted a keen 2.1 key passes per game average, which ranked in the top 10 in the Premier League.

Raphinha recorded Premier League assists against the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham as he surpassed initial expectations of his opening season with Leeds United.

Following such a promising campaign, multiple clubs are already pondering whether to pursue the Brazilian midfielder for a transfer move. Longari notes that the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United are all showing an early interest in signing Raphinha in the coming months.

However, Liverpool are reportedly 'leading the race' for the Brazilian's signature while the two Manchester clubs are merely keeping tabs on the talent. The report further adds that Leeds United does not have any interest in offloading Raphinha after a mere one season with the club.

Leeds United aims to build around Raphinha for next season and prefers to 'keep him' past the upcoming summer window.

Raphinha is currently tied to a contract with Leeds United up until 2024. It remains to be seen whether Leeds United will eventually give in and open the door to any transfer offers for its standout playmaker.

