Man City to complete transfer of La Liga winger 'in the coming days' - €40 million fee to be offered

Freddie Pye

Manchester City are set to complete the transfer of Valencia winger Ferran Torres in the coming days, with a total sum of €40 million set to be put forward by the Premier League club in the next round of negotiations, according to Eurosport.

In recent weeks, Pep Guardiola's side have made significant strides in their attempts to secure the signature of the 20-year-old Spanish winger, with several fees reportedly being discussed and some rejected. The initial sums being offered by the Premier League club were all below the €20 million mark, however the latest claims suggest that the two parties are much closer to an agreement.

According to Eurosport on Friday morning, the transfer of Ferran Torres will be completed 'in the coming days', with the Premier League club set to offer €30 million plus €10 million in add-ons in the 'next round of negotiations'.

fbl-esp-liga-valencia-atletico

Previous reports have suggested that Manchester City already have a 'total agreement' in place with the player and representatives - a report supposedly provided directly from Ferran Torres' camp a fortnight ago.

It does seem as though everything is heading in the direction of the 20-year-old joining the Etihad club this summer, with just fine margins concerning a transfer fee remaining.

