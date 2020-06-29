Man City to consider move for Premier League midfield star on one condition - Manchester United also interested

Manchester City will consider a move for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, but any concrete interest depends solely on the future of Leroy Sane and the reported interest from Bayern Munich, according to reports.

Much has been made about the future of the Aston Villa captain, with several reports in recent weeks strongly linking him with a move to several clubs, including Manchester United. With the Birmingham club's Premier League future on the ropes, many accept that the 24-year-old will be one of the first to leave Villa Park, should they be relegated to the Championship.

Along with their cross-city rivals Manchester United, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are now linked with a move for the attacking midfielder. The Telegraph claim that should City receive their asking price from Bayern Munich for Leroy Sane, Etihad officials will consider a move for Jack Grealish.

It is suggested that Grealish is a player viewed as having versatility, and is not only capable of playing in midfield, but could also feature in a wider role. On paper, this would cover several potential problem positions next season, should Leroy Sane follow David Silva out of the door, with the Spaniard bringing an end to his illustrious career in sky blue at the end of the current campaign.

It remains to be seen how much truth there is to this reported interest, however for many, a move would make sense, especially if Grealish is a player Manchester City could secure for the price they receive for Leroy Sane.

