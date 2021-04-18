Man City to demand in excess of £80M as European giants 'monitor' player with 199 goal contributions

Manchester City will demand in excess of £80 million from any potential suitor who shows interest in Raheem Sterling this summer, with La Liga giants Real Madrid monitoring the England international's situation at the club, according to the latest information.

The 26 year-old is currently enduring a rough patch of form for his club, and is failing to live up to the expectations of many fans, who are in turn starting to lose their patience with a player who has been instrumental to the success achieved by Pep Guardiola since 2016.

However, transfer speculation surrounding the player will only increase as his form continues to run dry, and with Real Madrid known to be long-term admirers of the former Liverpool star, links to the Bernabeu may start to rise again.

That is exactly what's happened this weekend, as an exclusive in the Star and the Express claims that Raheem Sterling is back on Real Madrid's 'transfer radar'.

It is claimed that as a result of the player no longer being an automatic starter in Pep Guardiola's squad, and the pause in contract negotiations with the Etihad hierarchy, the forward is attracting 'strong interest' from Spain once again.

However, despite the interest, the report reaffirms that Raheem Sterling is 'still happy' in Manchester, and expects contract negotiations with Manchester City to resume in the summer.

With that being said however, it is expected that Real Madrid will continue to monitor the situation with a keen eye, although should Manchester City wish to listen to offers for their attacker this summer, they will expect a fee in excess of £80 million, according to the latest reports.

Despite his lack of form in recent weeks, Sterling has been vital to City's success over the past few seasons, with a remarkable goal contribution tally of 199 since his arrival from Liverpool in the summer of 2015 - 113 goals and 86 assists in 285 appearances.

Sterling made a start in Manchester City's FA Cup semi-final clash against Chelsea this weekend, but severely underperformed - once again, having the pressure piled on him from fans of the club who will be wishing for a turn in form before the crunch Champions League semi-final clashes against PSG are upon us.

Now is the time City will need Sterling back to his blistering best, with Kevin de Bruyne enduring a concerning ankle injury during the defeat to Thomas Tuchel's side. The Belgian's absence will leave a gap in the attacking line, and this may be the opening for Sterling to really step up his performances.

