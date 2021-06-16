Man City to Evaluate €65M Defender During European Championships - Man United and Real Madrid Also Circling Player

Much has been made of Sporting Lisbon youngster Nuno Mendes making a big money move to the Premier League this summer, and more rumours have emerged while the left-back competes for European glory with Portugal over the next few weeks.

The 18-year-old has long been linked with a move to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City - with Pep Guardiola's side reportedly looking to lock down the left-back spot for the long term future.

According to Portuguese news outlet O Jogo, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, the Etihad club, along with city rivals Manchester United and La Liga giants Real Madrid are set to make new evaluations of the teenager during the ongoing European Championships.

READ MORE: Aymeric Laporte targets Madrid switch this summer

READ MORE: Fernandinho contract situation to be resolved in coming days

On top of that, recent reports have suggested that any move would have to wait until after the international competition and when Nuno Mendes reports back to Lisbon for the Liga NOS club’s pre-season.

As per the reports out of Portugal, Sporting will also now be demanding €65 million for the promising young defender, and would accept part of the fee in performance-related bonuses.

While they unsurprisingly will compete with other big clubs for the signature of the talented Sporting man, Manchester City could have a leg up in the race.

READ MORE: Man City set to secure first signing of the summer transfer window

READ MORE: City defender's camp make suggestion on player's future

Manchester City right-back Pedro Porro, who has spent the 2020/2021 season on loan at Sporting, has put in encouraging performances that have meant the Portuguese club are now keen to make the deal permanent - possibly giving the Premier League club some leverage in the talks.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra