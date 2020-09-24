SI.com
Man City to include defender in second offer for Sevilla star

Shruti Sadbhav

According to the latest developments in Manchester City’s ongoing pursuit of a centre-back, the club has decided to include Nicolás Otamendi in their revised offer for Jules Koundé, according to La Razon. The report suggests that the club is willing to offer the defender in addition to €70M for the Sevilla FC youngster. 

Instead, Man City have now decided to go all-in for 21-year-old and look convinced about signing the centre-back before the transfer window shuts in twelve days. City scouts identified Koundé as their prime target after failed negotiations with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis forced the English side to give up on signing Koulibaly. The French professional was quite impressive in the last season where he played a crucial role in Sevilla’s victorious Europa League campaign.

sevilla-training-session-uefa-super-cup
(Photo by Bernadett Szabo - Pool/Getty Images)

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Koundé has agreed to a transfer to Etihad. He is now only waiting for Man City to confirm the deal with Sevilla; it is believed that the revised offer on the table will not be rejected.

As far as Otamendi is concerned, reports suggest that the 32-year-old Argentine has attracted interest from several clubs as he is reportedly set to leave the club this summer. Inter Milan, Lazio, and Porto FC are some of the big names that are actively seeking a deal to sign the defender. Otamendi still has two years left in his current contract, and could prove to be pivotal in finalising the transfer agreement for Koundé. 

-----

