Man City 'to make contact' with French star in the 'coming weeks' - €50 million fee mentioned

harryasiddall

Manchester City will make contact with Lyon regarding Houssem Aouar in the 'coming weeks', once the COVID-19 crisis further abates, according to RMC Sport as relayed by GetFrenchFootballNews. 

As it stands, no club has made formal contact with Lyon over a deal for the 21-year-old; however, they will not stand in the players way if his desire was to leave.

Juventus and PSG are also interested in the youngster, and the French outfit have said they will not do business for anything less that €50 million. 

The Frenchman has established himself this season at the heart of Lyon's midfield, providing six goals in 25 games in Ligue 1. He was also a part of the Champions League squad who qualified for the knockout stages, and currently hold a 1-0 first leg lead against Juventus. 

In an interview with the official club website, Lyon president, Jean-Michel Aulas did rule out any negotiations, and confirmed that Houssem Aouar himself has not indicated he wishes to leave the club.

Houssem has not said he wants to leave. We want to try to keep him even though the interest is considerable. There are no negotiations ongoing.”

