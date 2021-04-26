Man City to make decision on striker with 31 goal contributions this season during pre-season

Manchester City's young striker Liam Delap (18) is attracting an interest from a host of Championship sides who are hoping to bring him in on loan next season.

An exclusive report from TeamTalk has revealed Derby County, Stoke City, West Brom, Cardiff and Middlesborough have all declared their interest in a loan deal for the breakthrough forward.

Delap was just 17-years-old on his professional debut, when he scored the opener in Manchester City's Carabao Cup third round win against Bournemouth.

Only recently, Pep Guardiola announced the youngster will be training with the first team full-time next season, during a pre-match press conference.

"Liam is training with us this season, like what happened with Jadon [Sancho] but Jadon didn't accept to sign a contract with us," Guardiola began.

"Many players are training with us and Liam is doing really well, we are in touch with Enzo [Maresca] and how they are doing. He is training with us and next season he will be training with us every day."

The most obvious candidate of the clubs mentioned may be Derby County. Recently, they appointed former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney as their full-time manager and a years experience under such a legendary player would no doubt improve Delap's game.

The forward does also have history with the Rams, being a part of their academy up until making the move to the North-West and joining the City Football Academy adjacent to the Etihad Stadium.

However, the report does also point out that Manchester City will be taking their time in making any decision on the youngster, with a move not likely to happen until way into pre-season.

