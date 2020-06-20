Man City to offer star forward a new contract amid interest from Italy

Manchester City are set to offer Gabriel Jesus a new and improved contract this summer, according to SportMediaset via the Manchester Evening News.

Any deal would include a substantial wage increase, rising from a current annual salary of £4.5 million per year to £6.3 million and extending his stay beyond 2023.

It is hoped that this would tempt the Brazilian to stay at the Etihad Stadium and fight for his place in the team, and in the process, warding off interest potential suitors overseas.

One of these suitors is said to be Inter Milan, who believe Jesus would represent the perfect replacement for Lautaro Martinez should he depart this summer.

(Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Likewise, Juventus are also reported to have expressed an interest in signing the 23-year-old. However, as any deal would represent a sizeable outlay of around £63 million, it remains to be seen whether either club could afford such a figure.

Indeed regardless of any speculation over the forward’s future, it seems that Manchester City are keen to keep him at the Etihad Stadium. With only 12 months remaining on Sergio Agüero’s contract, Pep Guardiola may well see Jesus as his long-term successor at the club.

A lucrative new deal would certainly demonstrate the club's faith in the Brazilian, as he looks to make a second successive start at home to Burnley on Monday evening.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra