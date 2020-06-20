City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City to offer star forward a new contract amid interest from Italy

Alex Farrell

Manchester City are set to offer Gabriel Jesus a new and improved contract this summer, according to SportMediaset via the Manchester Evening News.

Any deal would include a substantial wage increase, rising from a current annual salary of £4.5 million per year to £6.3 million and extending his stay beyond 2023.

It is hoped that this would tempt the Brazilian to stay at the Etihad Stadium and fight for his place in the team, and in the process, warding off interest potential suitors overseas.

One of these suitors is said to be Inter Milan, who believe Jesus would represent the perfect replacement for Lautaro Martinez should he depart this summer.

Image placeholder title
 (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Likewise, Juventus are also reported to have expressed an interest in signing the 23-year-old. However, as any deal would represent a sizeable outlay of around £63 million, it remains to be seen whether either club could afford such a figure.

Indeed regardless of any speculation over the forward’s future, it seems that Manchester City are keen to keep him at the Etihad Stadium. With only 12 months remaining on Sergio Agüero’s contract, Pep Guardiola may well see Jesus as his long-term successor at the club.

A lucrative new deal would certainly demonstrate the club's faith in the Brazilian, as he looks to make a second successive start at home to Burnley on Monday evening.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Burnley (PL)

Andre Marriner is set to take charge of on-the-field matters at the Etihad Stadium on Monday night, as Manchester City take on Burnley in the Clarets' first fixture of Project Restart.

Freddie Pye

Man City set to complete signing of Bulgarian youngster – CFG loan to follow

Manchester City are expected to seal the transfer of PFC Slavia Sofia’s Filip Krastev in the coming days, according to Sport Witness.

Alex Farrell

Bayern Munich risk antagonising Man City in latest development on star player

Bayern Munich are trying to drive Leroy Sane's price down to as little as €40m, report SportBild.

markgough96

by

Alphie Izzett

"Wow, they can change five times and still Leroy Sané is on the bench." - Liverpool boss jokes about Man City's firepower

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he was stunned with the firepower the fully-fit Manchester City squad displayed on Wednesday night.

harryasiddall

Date for launch of Man City 2020/21 home shirt announced

The release date for Manchester City's 2020/21 home shirt is supposed to be the month, but is more likely to be pushed back to July, according to FootyHeadlines.

harryasiddall

"If an agreement can't be found, he will leave" - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Burnley)

All the key talking points as Pep Guardiola faced the media before Monday's clash against Burnley...

harryasiddall

Italian journalist makes sensational claim that a Serie A team has made direct contract with key Man City player

Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has claimed Napoli have made contact with Sergio Aguero directly, report AreaNapoli.

markgough96

Man City 'close' to securing signing of Belgian youngster - Man United and Liverpool also interested

Manchester City are close to securing the signing of Anderlecht youngster Roméo Lavia, but face competition from Manchester United and Liverpool.

Nathan Allen

Man City came 'extremely close' to signing Arsenal star - Guardiola pulled out of negotiations

Manchester City came extremely close to signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in 2017 before Pep Guardiola had a late change of heart.

Nathan Allen

Man City sources joke that the appointment of Juanma Lillo could lead to 'over-thinking'

Sources inside Manchester City have joked that any sign of Pep Guardiola 'over-thinking' the Champions League Round of 16 second leg will have only got worse with the appointment of Juanma Lillo.

harryasiddall