Man City to open 'formal talks' with La Liga star in January - player held 'four hour conversation' with Pep Guardiola in the summer

Freddie Pye

Manchester City are ready to open 'formal talks' with Barcelona and Argentina forward, Lionel Messi in January, with the 33-year-old's contract situation and disagreements with his club seemingly still ongoing since the summer.

Following the renewal of Pep Guardiola's Etihad Stadium contract last week, rumours have been rife across Europe with what the deal may mean in terms of his club's upcoming transfer business. One saga that has certainly picked up in coverage is that concerning Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou.

According to Simon Mullock of the Mirror, Manchester City intend to open 'formal talks' with the La Liga icon in the January transfer window about bringing the Barcelona forward to the club. In fact, the Mirror report that insiders at the Etihad Stadium believe Messi's arrival next summer is 'close to a formality' – a key factor in Pep Guardiola's decision to extend his deal until 2023.

Despite the Catalan's insistence during press conferences to rule out any move to the Argentine, and his wish for the player to remain at the Camp Nou from a Barcelona fans' perspective, there have been new reports concerning a personal phone call between the two men during the summer.

As per reports from Guillem Balague in his BBC Sport column on Monday morning, sources close to Pep Guardiola have stated that when it looked like Lionel Messi was going to leave Barcelona in the summer, the Argentine forward personally called his former manager to find out whether he was wanted by Manchester City.

barcelonas-coach-pep-guardiola-r-talk

In a conversation that is claimed to have lasted four hours, the two former colleagues held 'long discussions' about what it meant to play in the Premier League, about Manchester as a city, and about the required changes to their style to accommodate the player himself.

A lot will certainly be riding on the presidential elections at Barcelona in January, and the new president's ability to win over the Argentine by presenting some form of winning project. However, should that not be the case and Messi remains dissatisfied, it is a certainty that Manchester City will be looking to facilitate a deal for the player in the summer.

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra

