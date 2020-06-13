City Xtra
Man City to 'prioritise' centre-back over signing Premier League star

harryasiddall

Manchester City are to prioritise signing a centre-back over Leicester City star Ben Chilwell this summer, according to a report by ESPN.

Txiki Begiristain and co are reportedly pushing on in their attempts to sign a 'Vincent Kompany replacement' for next season. The Blues missed out on number one target Harry Maguire last summer, with cross-town rivals Manchester United spending £78 million to bring him to the club. 

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Despite making a centre-back the priority, Pep Guardiola is said to be still monitoring the situation of Chilwell - a player the Catalan hugely admires. The Leicester full-back has been top of Chelsea's wishlist for a while now, so City will have a keen eye on any moves they may make. 

Left-back is still an area where Guardiola reportedly wants to strengthen; with Benjamin Mendy failing to prove he can stay fit enough to maintain a solid run in the side. Others, such as Oleksandr Zinchenko and Angeliño, have failed to impress and are expected to be moved on.

