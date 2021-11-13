Man City to 'Resist' All Approaches for Star Forward Amid January Exit Links

Manchester City will refuse to entertain any offers for Raheem Sterling in January and the summer transfer window with reports linking the 26-year-old with a move abroad, according to a new report.

Sterling has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in the past few months, though sources close to Manchester City have maintained that the club do not intend to let the winger leave in January.

The England star, whose has less than two years remaining on his current deal at the Etihad Stadium, has struggled for game time since the back end of the 2020/21 campaign.

However, despite starring for his country on their run to the European Championship final, Sterling has failed to replicate the same form in Manchester this season, as he has scored just twice for City since August.

It was reported recently that negotiations around a new deal have been 'shelved', with both parties are currently 'unwilling' to discuss an improved contract for the forward, and City even open to selling Sterling for a fee in the region of £45-50 million in the January transfer window.

However, as per the latest information of Rob Dawson of ESPN, Manchester City will 'resist' any approach for Sterling in the January window despite Barcelona's reported interest.

It has further been mentioned that the Premier League champions will not consider any offer, loan or permanent, for the attacker in January, as Sterling remains a key player for Pep Guardiola's side.

However, despite his side's desire to extend his stay in Manchester, it has emerged that Sterling is indeed preparing to swap Greater Manchester for Catalonia, with some sources suggesting that a move could happen as early as January.

Moreover, Sterling's representatives are keeping a 'low profile' amid the ongoing speculation surrounding the attacker's future at City, opting not to disclose any information to the media over the forward's future

The former Liverpool man has made just six starts for the Sky Blues since August, with Pep Guardiola largely operating him down the middle owing to the absence of an out-and-out striker in Manchester City's ranks.

