Man City to Rival Tottenham Hotspur for Serie A Striker - Club Set Valuation of €60-70 Million

Manchester City are set to rival Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of Dusan Vlahovic, who could be available in January.

One of the seemingly never-ending transfer sagas of 2021/22 is that of Fiorentina striker, Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian has announced himself as an emerging star in the centre-forward position in recent seasons, notching an impressive tally of 39 goals in 97 appearances for Serie A outfit, Fiorentina.

With some speculation that the 21-year-old is open to a move to one of Europe's top clubs, the sharks have begun to circle in recent months.

For Manchester City, the club have yet to replace recently departed club legend Sergio Agüero, after failing to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane in the summer transfer window.

According to reports in the summer, both Tottenham and Manchester City made bids for the striker, however, Fiorentina was not interested in selling at the time.

Yet, in a recent turn of events, Vlahovic has rejected an offer from the Italian club to renew his contract beyond 2023, when his current deal ends, and there is a belief that he will be sold in January if the money on offer is sufficient, according to information from Sports Witness.

And while some recent reports have suggested that the Etihad club will renew their interest in Harry Kane in January, some close to Tottenham believe that the arrival of Antonio Conte as the new Spurs boss will be enough to keep Kane happy in North London.

Fiorentina are said to be aware of the potential bidding war that could take place between two Premier League clubs for Vlahovic.

They will ‘hope to take advantage of it' by setting a steep price for the young striker - with the report indicating the Italian club will require between €60 million - €70 million to let him go.

