Man City to send top officials to Barcelona to oversee the signing of La Liga star

Ferran Torres will undergo his Manchester City medical at a clinic in Barcelona 'first thing' on Tuesday, with the club's top officials all present according to David Alonso as relayed by El Transistor.

The Spanish winger is expected to sign a five-year deal with the Premier League club, while Manchester City have reportedly secured the player for a figure in the region of €25 million plus several variables.

According to information relayed by El Transistor, Manchester City officials Ferran Soriano, Omar Berrada, and Txiki Begiristain will all be in attendance for the official signing of the 20-year-old. Should 'no setbacks arise', Ferran Torres will put pen to paper on his switch to the Etihad Stadium.

City do of course have on-field focuses at the moment, with the task of Real Madrid in the Champions League looming on Friday night. Although the existing players will be firmly focused on match, other players will certainly be watching on with keen interest, namely Nathan Ake of Bournemouth who could be set to seal his own move to City in the coming days.

