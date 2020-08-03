City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City to send top officials to Barcelona to oversee the signing of La Liga star

Freddie Pye

Ferran Torres will undergo his Manchester City medical at a clinic in Barcelona 'first thing' on Tuesday, with the club's top officials all present according to David Alonso as relayed by El Transistor.

The Spanish winger is expected to sign a five-year deal with the Premier League club, while Manchester City have reportedly secured the player for a figure in the region of €25 million plus several variables.

According to information relayed by El Transistor, Manchester City officials Ferran Soriano, Omar Berrada, and Txiki Begiristain will all be in attendance for the official signing of the 20-year-old. Should 'no setbacks arise', Ferran Torres will put pen to paper on his switch to the Etihad Stadium.

FERRAN

City do of course have on-field focuses at the moment, with the task of Real Madrid in the Champions League looming on Friday night. Although the existing players will be firmly focused on match, other players will certainly be watching on with keen interest, namely Nathan Ake of Bournemouth who could be set to seal his own move to City in the coming days.

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Contract On The Table For Man City Star - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #7

From youth incomings to legends departing, today's transfer rumours had it all. With a hectic day of potential buys and sales, there's a lot to cover in today's transfer round-up.

harryasiddall

Man City 'pressing' for Barcelona full-back - however player is reluctant to move

Manchester City are reportedly 'pressing' for Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto, according to Spanish newspaper Sport via Sport Witness.

Harry Winters

"Then you want to take on greater challenges, experience a change of environment" - Man City target hints on his future plans

As we wait for the official announcement on Ferran Torres’ move to Manchester City, the 20-year-old has spoken with Spanish journalist Guillem Balague in an interview for BBC Sport about numerous things - including his mentality and ambitions as a player.

Harry Winters

'I am learning English' - Man City target dropped a huge hint about his future a week ago

Manchester City's pursuit of Valencia's Ferran Torres looks set for success, and the Spaniard has admitted he is already learning English.

markgough96

Ferran Torres to sign Man City contract on Tuesday - move to be completed in Barcelona

Valencia winger Ferran Torres is set to complete his switch to Manchester City on Tuesday, by signing his contract and completing the other remaining formalities in Barcelona, according to reports from Spain.

Freddie Pye

Arsenal and West Ham interested in Man City star - £20 million fee mentioned

With Manchester City beginning what's described as a 'clear out' this summer, England international John Stones has been linked with a reunion with David Moyes at West Ham.

harryasiddall

"Of course I would be sorry to lose him" - Napoli chairman speaks out on Man City target

Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has admitted in a recent interview with DiMarzio that he'd be 'sorry to lose' Manchester City target Kalidou Koulibaly this summer.

harryasiddall

Barcelona make Man City starlet a 'top transfer priority' - club still trying to agree a new contract

Barcelona have made Manchester City defender Eric Garcia a 'top transfer priority' this summer, with the club keen on a reunion with their former La Masia gradute.

harryasiddall

by

dan burcea

Burnout, Bans, and Tactics: What’s going on with Bernardo Silva?

Following on from an individual campaign that was always going to be hard to beat, we take a look at where exactly it has gone wrong for Bernardo Silva - in a season where he has struggled for form and failed to build on a 2019/20 campaign that saw a collection of five major honour with club and country.

Jack Walker

Man City have 'moved seriously' to sign La Liga centre-back - 'feasible' the club could look elsewhere

Manchester City have 'moved seriously' to sign highly rated Sevilla central defender Diego Carlos, however it is 'feasible' the club could look elsewhere with any sort of deal looking difficult.

harryasiddall