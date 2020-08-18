SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City to 'sit down soon' to negotiate transfer of centre-back to La Liga giants

Adam Booker

Manchester City and Barcelona will now ‘sit down soon’ to negotiate the transfer of Eric Garcia, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo. City are looking for ‘more than €20m’, but the La Liga club are hoping to ‘reduce’ the fee ‘considerably’.

With his contract set to expire at the end of 2021, the young Spaniard has already expressed his desire to make a move back to his home - Catalonia. 

After a surge of playing time for the talented defender during the post-Covid matches, Garcia looked to be a key figure in the Premier League club's future plans at the heart of defence. 

GettyImages-1196371356

Recently however, Garcia has reportedly turned down a contract extension and will look to force a move back home to Barcelona. 

“He announced to us that he doesn’t want to extend his contract with Manchester City,” Pep Guardiola revealed earlier this month. “He has one more year and after that, he doesn’t want to extend. We want it but he doesn’t want to, so I imagine he wants to play in another place.”

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"He has surprised everyone" - Bundesliga manager talks Pep Guardiola's tactics in the Champions League

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann has come to the defence of City manager Pep Guardiola, after the Catalan came in for some heavy criticism following Lyon's defeat of the Premier League side in the Champions League.

Adam Booker

Analysis of a Disaster - Looking back at Man City's Champions League exit

A gut wrenching, head scratching defeat to Olympique Lyonnais means that Manchester City have disappointed in Europe one again, crashing out in the quarter-final stage.

Brendan Earley

Barcelona legend could have 'last dance' reunion with Pep Guardiola at Man City

Lionel Messi could have a ‘Last Dance’ style reunion with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City with the Premier League club 'prepared to spend any amount' to bring the Barcelona forward to the Etihad.

Adam Booker

Man City plan third statue alongside Vincent Kompany and David Silva

Manchester City have begun plans to commission a third statue alongside the recently announced figures dedicated to Vincent Kompany and David Silva, according to reports.

Freddie Pye

Pep Guardiola 'looking like' he has signed Man City contract extension

It is being suggested that Pep Guardiola has signed a short contract extension to his current Manchester City deal, according to the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

Lionel Messi's 'last dance' to be at Manchester City - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #22

On the day Manchester City announced David Silva and Vincent Kompany were to receive a statue in commemoration of their service to the club, the transfer rumours seemingly took a back seat.

harryasiddall

Man City star 'still not clear about the move' to Serie A giants

David Silva is 'still not clear about the move' to Lazio, with the Biancocelesti growing impatient with the Spaniard who was supposed to give the move the green-light last week.

Jack Walker

Man City squad left furious with Pep Guardiola after tactical changes against Lyon

Sources close to the Manchester City squad have revealed that the players were left furious with Pep Guardiola's team selection and tactical approach in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Lyon.

Jack Walker

Man City eyeing former Premier League manager with Pep Guardiola's future in doubt

Manchester City want Pep Guardiola to extend his contract at the club; but in the scenario he decides to leave, former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is being eyed up as his replacement.

harryasiddall

Premier League giants could make a loan bid for Man City defender

Frank Lampard's Chelsea could still yet make a loan bid for out of favour Manchester City defender John Stones.

harryasiddall