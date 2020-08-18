Man City to 'sit down soon' to negotiate transfer of centre-back to La Liga giants

Manchester City and Barcelona will now ‘sit down soon’ to negotiate the transfer of Eric Garcia, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo. City are looking for ‘more than €20m’, but the La Liga club are hoping to ‘reduce’ the fee ‘considerably’.

With his contract set to expire at the end of 2021, the young Spaniard has already expressed his desire to make a move back to his home - Catalonia.

After a surge of playing time for the talented defender during the post-Covid matches, Garcia looked to be a key figure in the Premier League club's future plans at the heart of defence.

Recently however, Garcia has reportedly turned down a contract extension and will look to force a move back home to Barcelona.

“He announced to us that he doesn’t want to extend his contract with Manchester City,” Pep Guardiola revealed earlier this month. “He has one more year and after that, he doesn’t want to extend. We want it but he doesn’t want to, so I imagine he wants to play in another place.”

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra