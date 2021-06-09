Man City Told When to Expect Decision on Midfield Target's Future as Player Speaks Out on Next Steps in Career

Manchester City target Manuel Locatelli has indicated that his time at Sassuolo may be coming to an end, with a decision on the Italian's future to be announced after the conclusion of the European Championships.

After an impressive campaign in which the 23-year-old made 34 Serie A appearances, it seems clear that the Italian - who was labelled as a teenage sensation during his breakthrough season with AC Milan - is set to leave Sassuolo this summer.

The reports come at a time when it seems as though a plethora of European 'super-clubs' are eyeing up the playmaker - whose market value is estimated at around €30 million.

If reports are to be believed, Manchester City have long been interested in Manuel Locatelli, as their search for a long-term Fernandinho replacement rolls into yet another season.

The Italian's composure and intelligence both with and without the ball has seen many liken him to Barcelona and Spain icon Sergio Busquets, leading naturally to rumours of a switch to the Etihad Stadium.

Strong competition from Juventus may deter Pep Guardiola's men from making an approach, with the Bianconeri's dedication to hoovering the league's top talent edging them as clear favourites to land Manuel Locatelli's signature.

Latest reports from Italy claim that the Italian has already agreed personal terms with Juventus, with the club working to lower Sassuolo's €40 million asking price.

A €25 million-plus-player offer has been tabled, meaning Manchester City must act fast if they hope to bring Locatelli to the home of the Premier League champions this summer.

