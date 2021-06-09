Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Man City Told When to Expect Decision on Midfield Target's Future as Player Speaks Out on Next Steps in Career

Manchester City target Manuel Locatelli has indicated that his time at Sassuolo may be coming to an end, with a decision on the Italian's future to be announced after the conclusion of the European Championships.
Author:
Publish date:

After an impressive campaign in which the 23-year-old made 34 Serie A appearances, it seems clear that the Italian - who was labelled as a teenage sensation during his breakthrough season with AC Milan - is set to leave Sassuolo this summer.

The reports come at a time when it seems as though a plethora of European 'super-clubs' are eyeing up the playmaker - whose market value is estimated at around €30 million.

If reports are to be believed, Manchester City have long been interested in Manuel Locatelli, as their search for a long-term Fernandinho replacement rolls into yet another season.

READ MORE: Atletico Madrid consider offering £70M star for Bernardo Silva

READ MORE: Barcelona target move for Man City winger Raheem Sterling

The Italian's composure and intelligence both with and without the ball has seen many liken him to Barcelona and Spain icon Sergio Busquets, leading naturally to rumours of a switch to the Etihad Stadium.

Strong competition from Juventus may deter Pep Guardiola's men from making an approach, with the Bianconeri's dedication to hoovering the league's top talent edging them as clear favourites to land Manuel Locatelli's signature.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola makes demand of club board towards Jack Grealish

READ MORE: Where Phil Foden ranks amongst the world's most expensive players

Latest reports from Italy claim that the Italian has already agreed personal terms with Juventus, with the club working to lower Sassuolo's €40 million asking price.

A €25 million-plus-player offer has been tabled, meaning Manchester City must act fast if they hope to bring Locatelli to the home of the Premier League champions this summer.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_33636745
Transfer Rumours

Man City Told When to Expect Decision on Midfield Target's Future as Player Speaks Out on Next Steps in Career

1002820879
Transfer Rumours

Harry Kane Asks Man City Stars About North-West Life With England - Player 'Desperate' to Leave Tottenham

sipa_33492038
Transfer Rumours

Man City and Man United 'Considering Making Offer' for €110M Premier League Star - Chelsea Also In Contention

1002616817
News

Man City Hit With Premier League Fine For Super League Attempt - Man United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal Face £22M Collectively

sipa_33427739
Transfer Rumours

Pep Guardiola and Txiki Begiristain Fans and Admirers of £100M Man City Target - Man United 'Keeping Communications Open'

sipa_33630700
Transfer Rumours

Man City Paying 'Extremely Close Attention' to €50M Defender - Sources Expect Player to Move to England or France

1003036869
News

Man City Star Suffers 'Bone Bruise' On International Duty - Set to Miss Next Match

1003010691
Match Coverage

How Many Players Are In Action and How They Are Getting On - Man City Players On International Duty