Man City 'tracking' 21-year-old striker upon direct orders from Pep Guardiola - 'right striker profile' to succeed Sergio Aguero

As Sergio Agüero’s time at Manchester City continues to wind down, the list of potential replacements continues to grow. The latest name to be mentioned is Benfica’s Darwin Núñez, as per reports from Record in Portugal.

According to Record, as translated by Sport Witness on Monday afternoon, City manager Pep Guardiola has directly ordered Darwin Núñez be 'considered' by his employers.

The Etihad club reportedly started watching the promising young forward last season during his time with Spanish side Almeria. Pep Guardiola is claimed to consider Núñez to have the right ‘striker profile’ that he wants to replace Sergio Aguero - whose contract currently expires at the end of this season.

At 21 years-old, Núñez is certainly a player for the future, however he does have a great striking record in his time as a professional. For Benfica he boasts a scoring tally of five goals and six assists in only 11 total appearances. That is the kind of appearance to goal involvement ratio that will be required to ever begin to fill the boots of Manchester City’s all time leading scorer, Agüero.

The Uruguayan forward is currently valued at just £15 million by popular football statistics website Transfermarkt, however if he is to make a big move to the Premier League that fee will likely be doubled, or in the current market, could reach the heights of £60 million for some clubs.

