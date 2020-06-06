Man City trailing potential new recruits - working on a 'significant number of deals'

Manchester City are said to be on a global search, with the club looking to bring in several new players for their “emerging talent pool” at the CFA this summer according to a Daily Mail report by Jack Gaughan.

The report suggests that the club's plans haven’t been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic and that they are working on a “significant number of deals.” This ongoing search is also said not just be primarily focused on European talent, but in fact world-wide.

One of the main reasons for this is because of Britain’s planned exit from the European Union. Given the UK Government continue to have no plans to extend their Brexit transition period, Premier League clubs will be unable to sign Under 18s from countries within the EU from the end of the year. The age limit to currently sign players is 16.

Although any of these new arrivals to the Etihad would likely go on loan, the club are still yet appoint new academy bosses for both the Under 23 and Under 18’s team. Sides which any new young recruits could also feature for in the next campaign.

The club have already secured the signature of one highly rated youngster, 17-year-old Yan Couto who is expected to join the City academy anytime from now after celebrating his 18th Birthday.

Other potential recruits are currently unknown, but one of them could be 18-year-old Facundo Pellistri. City Xtra relayed a Daily Mail story last week suggesting Manchester City were “trailing” the 18-year-old winger.

