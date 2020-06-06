City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City trailing potential new recruits - working on a 'significant number of deals'

Harry Winters

Manchester City are said to be on a global search, with the club looking to bring in several new players for their “emerging talent pool” at the CFA this summer according to a Daily Mail report by Jack Gaughan.

The report suggests that the club's plans haven’t been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic and that they are working on a “significant number of deals.” This ongoing search is also said not just be primarily focused on European talent, but in fact world-wide.

One of the main reasons for this is because of Britain’s planned exit from the European Union. Given the UK Government continue to have no plans to extend their Brexit transition period, Premier League clubs will be unable to sign Under 18s from countries within the EU from the end of the year. The age limit to currently sign players is 16.

aston-villa-v-manchester-city-carabao-cup-final (4)

Although any of these new arrivals to the Etihad would likely go on loan, the club are still yet appoint new academy bosses for both the Under 23 and Under 18’s team. Sides which any new young recruits could also feature for in the next campaign.

The club have already secured the signature of one highly rated youngster, 17-year-old Yan Couto who is expected to join the City academy anytime from now after celebrating his 18th Birthday.

Other potential recruits are currently unknown, but one of them could be 18-year-old Facundo Pellistri. City Xtra relayed a Daily Mail story last week suggesting Manchester City were “trailing” the 18-year-old winger. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'Everything points' towards Man City star remaining at the club this summer

'Everything points' towards Manchester City star Joao Cancelo staying at the club this summer, despite earlier reports saying City are in a 'tremendous mess' regarding the players situation.

harryasiddall

Man City will NOT sign 'transferable' La Liga duo - despite 'reliable news' that they're interested

Manchester City will NOT sign Barcelona duo Nelson Semedo and Sergi Roberto, despite them being made 'transferable'.

harryasiddall

CFG 'pressing ahead' with plans to expand clubs within Europe

Manchester City’s ownership group known as the City Football Group are said to be actively planning to expand their European portfolio.

Harry Winters

Several clubs monitoring the position of Man City midfielder - players 'preference' revealed

Several European clubs are monitoring the position of Manchester City midfielder Aleix Garcia, with his contract expiring at the end of this season.

harryasiddall

The 1894 Group banner is an opportunity wasted - A Week in the City

Joe Butterfield is back again with a look over what's gone on in the world of Manchester City - but this week, all eyes are on one talking point in particular...

Joe Butterfield

RB Leipzig 'firmly committed' to signing Man City defender - only the 'details' missing from the deal

RB Leipzig have now 'firmly committed' to signing Manchester City left-back Angeliño following his loan spell this season.

harryasiddall

Man City reject loan offer for high-profile winger - club have 'other plans'

Manchester City have turned down a loan offer for academy forward Jayden Braaf from Dutch side NAC Breda.

Nathan Allen

Talks about a new contract with Man City starlet 'will still take place' despite COVID-19 pandemic

With COVID-19 putting any talks on hold, talks between Manchester City and Eric Garcia over a new contract will resume soon.

harryasiddall

'We cannot waste resources' - Bundesliga manager appears to rule out signing Man City player

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann has appeared to rule out the permanent transfer of Angelino, report BildSport.

markgough96

New Man City assistant manager revealed - set to travel to England 'in the coming days'

Qingdao Huanghai head coach and former mentor of Pep Guardiola, Juanma Lillo is set become the new assistant manager of Manchester City, according to Marca.

Freddie Pye