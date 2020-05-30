City Xtra
Man City 'trailing' Uruguayan winger - talks with representatives already taken place

Harry Winters

Manchester City are said to be 'trailing' one of Uruguay’s hottest prospects, Facundo Pellistri, according to the Daily Mail. The Blues are reportedly one of several European clubs interested in the 18-year-old.

Facundo Pellistri, who currently plays for CA Peñarol, is managed by Diego Forlan and has featured on all occasions so far this season. The teenager, who is making a name for himself on the right wing, has played five times in total this year with three appearances and one assist in the Primera División Apertura and two showings in the Libertadores.

City are said to be well placed in the pursuit of the 18-year-old - with discussions with the players representatives already taking place.

Pellistri would cost City around £10 million according to the Daily Mail, who further reported that both Newcastle United and Wolves are also interested in the player. Pellistri has already had interest from other European teams including Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Napoli over the past 12 months.

His current coach, Forlan was asked about the player by Fox Sports and said: "Pellistri has huge potential. There is still a lot to work on. He is growing and he makes a difference. We know it will be difficult to keep him for a long time. He has great pace and that is hard to handle”

Should City sign Pellistri, he wouldn’t be the first South American prospect bought to the CFA this year, after City secured the signing of 17 year old Yan Couto.

