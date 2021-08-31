Man City Transfer Deadline Day Roundup - All Incomings & Outgoings

A concise list of all ins and outs at Manchester City during the summer transfer window.

The transfer window is shut and after a long summer filled with speculation, Manchester City are set to resume their title defence with Jack Grealish perhaps the only notable addition to their ranks.

While City generated upwards of £60 million from sales of fringe players, the club managed to offload several players on loan as well as keep some of their key stars amid rumours linking them with moves away from the Etihad Stadium.

Here is a comprehensive list of what's happened in and out of City this summer:

INCOMINGS

Jack Grealish - £100 million from Aston Villa

Scott Carson - Free transfer from Derby County

Kayky - £9 million from Fluminense

OUTGOINGS

Sergio Agüero - Free transfer to Barcelona

Eric Garcia - Free transfer to Barcelona

Jack Harrison - £11 million to Leeds United

Lukas Nmecha - £11 million to VfL Wolfsburg

Angeliño - £16.2 million to RB Leipzig

Patrick Roberts - One-year loan at ESTAC Troyes

Yangel Herrera - One-year loan at Espanyol

Claudio Gomes - One-year loan at Barnsley

Tommy Doyle - One-year loan at Hamburg

Pablo Moreno - One-year loan at Girona

Alpha Diounkou - Season-long loan at San Fernando CD after signing for Granada

Erik Palmer-Brown - One-year loan at ESTAC Troyes

Philippe Sandler - One-year loan at ESTAC Troyes

Taylor Harwood-Bellis - One-year loan at RSC Anderlecht

Yeboah Amankwah - One-year loan at Accrington Stanley

Morgan Rogers - One-year loan at Bournemouth with option to buy

Yan Couto - One-year loan at SC Braga

Ko Itakura - One-year loan at Schalke with option to buy

Ben Knight - One-year loan at Crewe Alexandra

Matt Smith - One-year loan at Hull City

Arijanet Muric - One-year loan at Adana Demirspor

Dario Sarmiento - One-year loan at Girona

Callum Doyle - One-year loan at Sunderland

Filip Stevanovic - Two-year loan at SC Heerenveen

Alexander Robertson - One-year loan at Ross County

Kluiverth Aguilar - One-year loan at Lommel SK

Lewis Fiorini - One-year loan at Lincoln City

Gavin Bazunu - One-year loan at Portsmouth

James Trafford - One-year loan at Accrington Stanley

Marlos Moreno - One-year loan at KV Kortrijk

Issa Kabore - One-year loan at ESTAC Troyes

