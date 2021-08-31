Man City Transfer Deadline Day Roundup - All Incomings & Outgoings
The transfer window is shut and after a long summer filled with speculation, Manchester City are set to resume their title defence with Jack Grealish perhaps the only notable addition to their ranks.
While City generated upwards of £60 million from sales of fringe players, the club managed to offload several players on loan as well as keep some of their key stars amid rumours linking them with moves away from the Etihad Stadium.
Here is a comprehensive list of what's happened in and out of City this summer:
INCOMINGS
Jack Grealish - £100 million from Aston Villa
Scott Carson - Free transfer from Derby County
Kayky - £9 million from Fluminense
OUTGOINGS
Sergio Agüero - Free transfer to Barcelona
Eric Garcia - Free transfer to Barcelona
Jack Harrison - £11 million to Leeds United
Lukas Nmecha - £11 million to VfL Wolfsburg
Angeliño - £16.2 million to RB Leipzig
Patrick Roberts - One-year loan at ESTAC Troyes
Yangel Herrera - One-year loan at Espanyol
Claudio Gomes - One-year loan at Barnsley
Tommy Doyle - One-year loan at Hamburg
Pablo Moreno - One-year loan at Girona
Alpha Diounkou - Season-long loan at San Fernando CD after signing for Granada
Erik Palmer-Brown - One-year loan at ESTAC Troyes
Philippe Sandler - One-year loan at ESTAC Troyes
Taylor Harwood-Bellis - One-year loan at RSC Anderlecht
Yeboah Amankwah - One-year loan at Accrington Stanley
Morgan Rogers - One-year loan at Bournemouth with option to buy
Yan Couto - One-year loan at SC Braga
Ko Itakura - One-year loan at Schalke with option to buy
Ben Knight - One-year loan at Crewe Alexandra
Matt Smith - One-year loan at Hull City
Arijanet Muric - One-year loan at Adana Demirspor
Dario Sarmiento - One-year loan at Girona
Callum Doyle - One-year loan at Sunderland
Filip Stevanovic - Two-year loan at SC Heerenveen
Alexander Robertson - One-year loan at Ross County
Kluiverth Aguilar - One-year loan at Lommel SK
Lewis Fiorini - One-year loan at Lincoln City
Gavin Bazunu - One-year loan at Portsmouth
James Trafford - One-year loan at Accrington Stanley
Marlos Moreno - One-year loan at KV Kortrijk
Issa Kabore - One-year loan at ESTAC Troyes
