    • November 18, 2021
    Man City Transfer 'Formal' €90M Proposal for La Liga Star - Club Plan to Add Midfielder to Pep Guardiola's 'Core' Plans

    Manchester City have stepped up in their interest in Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong, who could reportedly be offloaded to raise funds for other targets at the Camp Nou.
    De Jong was linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium before his switch to Barcelona from Ajax in 2019, with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola keen to add him to his ranks.

    Since his move to Spain, the Netherlands international has made more than 100 outings for Barcelona, establishing himself as a key player for the Blaugrana during what has been a difficult time on and off the pitch for the La Liga outfit.

    However, it has been reported by Spanish outlet El Chiringuito that Barcelona are willing to consider offers for the 24-year-old, with newly-appointed manager Xavi open to selling the Arkel-born star to raise funds ahead of the January transfer window.

    According to Fichajes.net, whose information has been translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City have transferred a 'formal proposal' worth €90 million to Barcelona for De Jong.

    It has been stated that the Premier League champions plan to add the midfielder to Pep Guardiola's core plans, as they 'try to take advantage' of the uncertainty surrounding De Jong's future at Barcelona.

    The Dutch star has been heavily criticised for his displays on the pitch over the past few seasons, and with Xavi at the helm following Ronald Koeman's departure, De Jong could be offloaded to bring in revenue at the Camp Nou.

    Barcelona could even try and offer De Jong as part of a package deal to sign Manchester City wantaway star Raheem Sterling, who has been heavily linked with a move to Catalonia after falling out of favour in Manchester in recent months.

    Though Rodri has been in sensational form for Guardiola's side since August, City could pounce on the opportunity of signing De Jong as a long-term replacement for veteran midfielder Fernandinho, who turns 37 in May,

