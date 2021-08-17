Man City Transfer Plans For Remaining Two Weeks of Window Revealed

Manchester City are focussing their time remaining in the current transfer window to sign Harry Kane, according to the latest reports.

It's a transfer saga that's captured the summer, and it's showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.

After defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on the opening day of their Premier League season on Sunday afternoon, the need for a striker was highlighted even more.

The England captain wasn't involved in that game, but has since returned to training at Spurs' Enfield base.

The Manchester Evening News have revealed that Manchester City are now focussing all their efforts on signing Harry Kane, as the August 31st transfer deadline ticks ever closer.

Only last night, Manchester City were linked with a sensational approach for former Manchester United star, Cristiano Ronaldo - who reportedly wants to leave Juventus this summer.

However, the Manchester Evening News have now quashed such rumours by revealing that the club are not even considering a move for the Portuguese international.

Alongside trying to complete the signing of Harry Kane, the Blues will also be looking to move on some fringe players to generate funds for their two major incomings.

This could include the likes of Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, or Aymeric Laporte - all of whom have been linked with a keen interest in a switch away from the Etihad Stadium in search of improved game time or new pastures.

With the club already completing a British record transfer for Jack Grealish worth in excess of £100 million, the midfield at the home of the Premier League champions is potentially over-stacked with top quality players - hence a first-team player exit is still on the cards.

