Man City trio set to leave on loan after key player looks set to stay

Adam Booker

Should Eric Garcia remain at Manchester City for the 2020/21 season, the club are likely to suggest Taylor Harwood-Bellis leaves on loan to gain experience, reports MEN’s Stuart Brennan. 

Both Tosin Adarabioyo and Philippe Sandler are expected to go out on loan again as well.

Centre-back has been a sore spot in the City first team since the departure of club captain Vincent Kompany. While the club are in the market for a top class defender, they do have some young talent at their future disposal.

It now looks that Barcelona will wait another season to sign Spaniard Eric Garcia for free, and the previously reported departing John Stones will stay to fight for his place, leaving little room for the other young defenders in the first team squad.  

