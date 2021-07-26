Man City ‘Trying To Accelerate’ Full-Back Sale – Buying Club In No Hurry To Sign Player

Manchester City have decided to sell their academy prospects and fringe players in order to raise capital for their first-team targets and full-back Pedro Porro has found himself on Txiki Begiristain’s list of players for sale.

Signed from Manchester City’s sister club Girona, the player still has three years left on his current deal with the English side.

Porro is currently on a two-year-long loan at Portuguese side Sporting CP, who are incidentally one of the strongest suitors for his permanent signature.

The 21-year-old player is predominantly a right-back and can also perform as a winger occasionally. He also made his Spanish national team debut back in March, capping off a wonderful season with the Portuguese Champions with six direct-goal contributions in 37 appearances across all competitions.

However, his parent club are now interested in capitalising on his current form and are ready to cash in on the Spain international in the ongoing transfer window.

Manchester City are interested in bringing Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and Tottenham’s Harry Kane to the Etihad this summer, moves that would require a transfer chest worth more than £225 million.

The Cityzens have so far amassed £51 million from fringe player sales and intend to double that figure before they make a first-team sale.

In a disappointing turn of events for Manchester City’s ambitions, Pedro Porro’s top suitor Sporting CP have decided to move slowly in the market and wait for their best financial moment to make an investment of €8.5 million on the player, according to the latest report from newspaper Record, as translated and reported by Sport Witness.

The Portuguese daily adds that the Liga NOS champions are confident of securing the services of their target and will ‘carry on with their rhythm’ as they have until May 2022 for deliberation.

This has made the Premier League Champions – who are ‘trying to accelerate’ the process – unhappy, as they would like to quickly make sales before moving onto their first-team targets in order to be on the good side of Financial Fair Play regulations.

With Sporting now taking their time to make a move, whether City entertain other suitors for the player and move ahead with his sale remains to be seen.

