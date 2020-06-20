Man City 'turn their attention' to Bundesliga winger after star man's departure

Manchester City have 'turned their attention' to Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, after Pep Guardiola yesterday confirmed Leroy Sané is to leave the club, according to a report by FootMercato as relayed by Sport Witness.

Upon Sané's departure, Manchester City may be on the lookout for a new winger this summer - and one name that has been mentioned before has popped up again - Jamaican winger Leon Bailey.

FootMercato say Manchester City 'have gathered all the information' on the winger, including the competition they may face. Pep Guardiola has also 'already exchanged' with the player and has personally 'presented his project' to him.

Bailey already has a strong friendship with current Manchester City star Raheem Sterling, and the winger could be key in negotiations to bring the youngster to the club.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra