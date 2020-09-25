Man City turn to other centre-back targets after pursuit of Napoli star stalls - new bid to be submitted in 'the next few hours'

MEN’s Stuart Brennan reports that Manchester City have decided to pursue other targets over Kalidou Koulibaly, namely namely Jules Koundé and José Giménez.

But there is a sense that Fali Ramadani will try to close the gap between Napoli and Manchester City next week, in a game of brinksmanship. The two clubs have had a near €10M gap in the valuation of the Senegalese defender, and the strained relationship of the club’s hierarchies has left the negotiations to become sour throughout.

With City now setting their sights on the 21-year-old Koundé, a bid of around €70M should be submitted ‘in the next few hours’, reports Diaro AS’s Jose Antonio Espina.

Sevilla know that City have made Koundé an 'important financial proposal’, potentially up to five times more than what he currently receives at the La Liga club. Koundé played 120 minutes in the UEFA Super Cup on Thursday and impressed many in his effort against the German giants.

-----

