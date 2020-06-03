Man City 'unconcerned' by Man United's interest in star winger

Manchester City are confident that they will keep Raheem Sterling despite interest from rivals Manchester United, according to Sean Kearns.

Reports on Monday suggested Manchester United were monitoring Raheem Sterling's future at the Etihad as a result of Manchester City's two-year ban from the UEFA Champions League.

If Sterling was available, it was believed the Red Devils would make a move for the England international.

However, according to Metro, sources state that City are not worried by United's interest and would not sell Sterling to a Premier League rival.

Sterling's deal at City runs until December 2023 with the club already in talks with the player's representatives over a potential extension. Sterling is a boyhood United fan, but if he decides to leave City, his next move would be Spain after making no secret desire to play for Real Madrid in a recent interview.

-----

