Man City 'unlikely' to sanction move centre-back at the moment - possible deal at the end of January

Although the idea of it has been thrown around recently, Manchester City are 'unlikely' to sanction a loan move for Taylor Harwood-Bellis until their personnel situation improves, according to the latest reports.

Should a move go through, it will likely be held until the end of January. Pep Guardiola is claimed, by the Lancashire Telegraph's report, to speak over the future of Harwood-Bellis in the 'coming days'.

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The young defender recently signed a four year contract with Manchester City, but has only made two appearances for Pep Guardiola’s senior team this season.

It is also reported that Championship side Preston North End identify the previous success of now on-loan City striker Lukas Nmecha as useful evidence when bidding to lure Harwood-Bellis to Deepdale.

The 18 year-old Stockport-born defender is a key player for the Manchester City U23 side, who currently sit third in their respective league table. Popular statistics website Transfermarkt values the defender at £1.9 million.

