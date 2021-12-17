Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Man City 'Very, Very Advanced' in Negotiations Over Player Sale - Transfer Labelled As '90% Done'

    Ferran Torres’ move to Barcelona in January is now claimed to be edging closer and closer to completion, with the fee and bonuses said to have been discussed, as per a new update.
    Author:

    Torres’ links to a much speculated switch to Barcelona have been endless for the past few weeks, with the Spanish forward seemingly destined for a return to Spain.

    With reports recently suggesting that a salary for Torres had been agreed between Manchester City and Barcelona, there has been a new development in the transfer saga.

    As per an update from Jose Alvarez of Spanish television show ‘El Chiringuito’, translated and relayed by Sport Witness, the deal to bring the Spaniard to the Camp Nou is said to be ‘90% done’.

    Further details suggest that the stage of the transfer is now ‘very, very advanced’ with Manchester City Director of Football Txiki Begiristain having met his Barcelona counterpart Mateu Alemany a few days ago.

    Read More

    Jose Alvarez’s source has confirmed to him that the deal is ‘done’ between the two clubs for Ferran Torres’ signature.

    The same source has also stated that Catalan club is ‘now trying with Manchester City’ to push for the signing that is set to cost €50 million plus an additional €5 million in bonuses.

    As per Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo in their Friday edition, sourced in the same report, signing the 21-year old versatile attacker is an ‘absolute priority’ for the La Liga side and there is said to be a ‘total agreement' between between the two parties.

    While the speculation is not likely to end anytime soon, a switch for Ferran Torres in the January transfer window looks like it could well be on the cards, which would leave Manchester City further weakened in the striker department.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago0049072081h
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City 'Very, Very Advanced' in Negotiations Over Player Sale - Transfer Labelled As '90% Done'

    43 seconds ago
    Zinchenko Cover Leipzig Away
    News

    "Snuck in Man United Like We Wouldn't Notice", "This is A Joke!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Key Star's Verdict on Premier League Title Race

    27 minutes ago
    Vlahovic and Haaland
    News

    "Finished Club", "Striker-Less FC" - Many Man City Fans Furious Following Update on January Transfer Plans

    1 hour ago
    imago1001417812h
    News

    Breaking: Pep Guardiola Returns 'Inconclusive' Covid-19 Test Result - Press Conference Cancelled Due to Situation

    2 hours ago
    imago1008226890h
    News

    Man City 'Ready to Open Talks' with Striker and Representatives Over Etihad Stadium Contract

    2 hours ago
    imago1008259471h
    News

    Oleksandr Zinchenko Names Surprise Club Among Three Main Premier League Title Challengers Alongside Man City

    3 hours ago
    Gundogan Cover Third Kit
    News

    "I Have A Life Here" - Man City Midfield Star Opens Up on New-Found Love for Manchester

    4 hours ago
    Bernardo EVE
    News

    Bernardo Silva Reveals Hilarious Nickname Given By Jack Grealish and Phil Foden Amid Goalscoring Run

    6 hours ago