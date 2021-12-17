Man City 'Very, Very Advanced' in Negotiations Over Player Sale - Transfer Labelled As '90% Done'

Ferran Torres’ move to Barcelona in January is now claimed to be edging closer and closer to completion, with the fee and bonuses said to have been discussed, as per a new update.

Torres’ links to a much speculated switch to Barcelona have been endless for the past few weeks, with the Spanish forward seemingly destined for a return to Spain.

With reports recently suggesting that a salary for Torres had been agreed between Manchester City and Barcelona, there has been a new development in the transfer saga.

As per an update from Jose Alvarez of Spanish television show ‘El Chiringuito’, translated and relayed by Sport Witness, the deal to bring the Spaniard to the Camp Nou is said to be ‘90% done’.

Further details suggest that the stage of the transfer is now ‘very, very advanced’ with Manchester City Director of Football Txiki Begiristain having met his Barcelona counterpart Mateu Alemany a few days ago.

Jose Alvarez’s source has confirmed to him that the deal is ‘done’ between the two clubs for Ferran Torres’ signature.

The same source has also stated that Catalan club is ‘now trying with Manchester City’ to push for the signing that is set to cost €50 million plus an additional €5 million in bonuses.

As per Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo in their Friday edition, sourced in the same report, signing the 21-year old versatile attacker is an ‘absolute priority’ for the La Liga side and there is said to be a ‘total agreement' between between the two parties.

While the speculation is not likely to end anytime soon, a switch for Ferran Torres in the January transfer window looks like it could well be on the cards, which would leave Manchester City further weakened in the striker department.

