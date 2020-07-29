City Xtra
Man City waiting on Bournemouth valuation of star defender - potential to get the player cheaper

Adam Booker

Manchester City are reportedly waiting to see if Bournemouth’s valuation of Nathan Ake has changed, now that the club have been relegated from the Premier League, according to the Mail.

The Dutch centre-back is currently valued at around £40 million, and with Manchester City looking to overhaul the defence in both starting roles and cover for the main options, Ake could be a prominent target should he become available at the right price.  

GettyImages-1148627967

With both John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi appearing to be on their way out of the club, Manchester City have been strongly linked to the Dutch international, who could be one of the main figures to push for a move following relegation. Bournemouth themselves may even actively be open to selling the player, in order to soften the financial blow.

Etihad officials continue to be on the search for centre-back recruits this summer, with Nathan Ake just one of several names being linked with a switch to Sky Blue. Other reported targets include Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli, Ruben Dias of Benfica, and Diego Carlos of La Liga side Sevilla.

