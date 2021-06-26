Man City 'Want' €30M Rated Striker, Confirmed By 'Sources Close To Club' - Plans To Join First Team For 2022/23 Season

Manchester City still 'want' to sign UD Almería striker Umar Sadiq, according to the latest reports the emerge from Spain.

In the latest edition of newspaper AS, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness this weekend, further details to the original story published by the same newspaper just last week have been added.

Previously, AS had claimed that Manchester City had joined the race to sign 24-year-old striker, Umar Sadiq. The same outlet now says that new information from 'sources close to the club' have confirmed the Citizens' interest is real and that they really 'want' the player.

It was mentioned in their last report, but Manchester City's plan is to loan the striker out to French club Troyes AC - who are also owned by the City Football Group. They then intend to bring him back and integrate him into the first team from the 2022/2023 season onwards.

The transfer would reportedly cost the Blues' €30 million, if they want to acquire Sadiq's services, but they are claimed to be willing to pay that for a striker who scored an impressive 28 goals and nine assists last season in Segunda Division.

It's unlikely Umar Sadiq is the answer to Manchester City's striking conundrum. Despite his impressive numbers, if Manchester City's plan is to loan the forward out, it's likely it could turn out to be another CFG signing.

It's widely reported Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane is Manchester City's number one target this summer, whilst Jack Grealish is also linked, and can operate in multiple roles in the front line if needed.

