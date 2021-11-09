Man City Want €75M Barcelona Star Included in Cash-Plus-Player Deal - Manager Claimed to be Big Fan

One Spanish media outlet is reporting this week that Pep Guardiola wants to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, and is reportedly ready to offer one of his current Manchester City stars as part of a possible deal.

Since the summer, there have been countless rumours in the Spanish media involving possible player exchanges between Manchester City and Barcelona, with names such as Ansu Fati, Raheem Sterling and Ousmane Dembele often mentioned.

However, a new player has been thrown into the rumour mill, as Frenkie de Jong is reported to be the subject of a player exchange deal involving Sterling that has been proposed by Guardiola.

De Jong (24), arrived at Barcelona in 2019 for a €75 million fee after establishing himself as one of the world's biggest prospects at Ajax.

Indeed, City had been considered joint-favourites alongside Barcelona to sign the midfielder, with Guardiola a well-known admirer of de Jong's qualities.

However, the Dutch international has failed to meet the lofty expectations that heralded his arrival in Spain, with Barcelona now said to value the midfielder at only €70 million.

Sterling, meanwhile, has fallen out of favour at Manchester City and is reportedly valued by Barcelona at €50 million, meaning that the English side would need to offer cash as part of the exchange.

Reports from Spain last week suggested that Barcelona's new manager Xavi is a big fan of Sterling, and that he would like to add the City forward to his options amid the club's difficult start to life without Lionel Messi.

It is not yet known how Xavi views de Jong's future at Barcelona, but if he does want to sign Sterling, the club will need to finance it by cashing in on a star given the club's well-documented financial problems.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra