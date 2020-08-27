Man City want Lionel Messi documentation ready for Monday - meeting to finalise transfer targeted

Manchester City want Barcelona and Lionel Messi to come to an agreement over the departure of the Argentine forward, in order to allow themselves to prepare the necessary documentation for a transfer for Monday, according to the latest reports.

However much you may want to distance yourself from the possibilities of this transfer happening, the latest reports from Spain and Argentina suggest that this really could come to fruition. In the last few hours, claims from across the globe are bringing the idea of Lionel Messi joining Manchester City closer together, and the financial and contractual aspects of such a deal have also been brought to light.

According to journalist Lucas Scagliola, Manchester City hope that in the 'next few hours', Lionel Messi and Barcelona agree to part ways. Then, this Monday, Etihad officials can have the necessary documentation available and act accordingly: meetings between Manchester City, Barcelona and Lionel Messi to finalise the signing.

Spanish newspaper CadenaSER have suggested that Manchester City have already informed Lionel Messi and the relevant people close to the Argentine that they intend on signing the player this summer. In regards to a possible proposal, journalist Toni Juanmarti of SPORT suggests that the Premier League side could use Eric Garcia as part of an offer to Barcelona - a player that is high on the list of priority targets at the Nou Camp.

It is difficult to imagine a scenario where Lionel Messi completes any move in the immediate seven days, especially considering Manchester City's ongoing pursuit of Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly. However, with this summer's transfer window being extended due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Etihad officials are left with plenty of time to put together a feasible proposal to Barcelona.

