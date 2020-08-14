Man City want to bring goalkeeper back for a second loan spell

Manchester City want goalkeeper Scott Carson back at the club on another loan, something that the Derby man is reportedly open to, according to The Athletic.

The 34-year-old, who spent last season on loan at the Etihad but never making a single appearance under Guardiola, is valued at the club as a goalkeeper coach and as an additional home-grown player.

With Claudio Bravo set to leave the club this summer - most likely for Real Betis - Carson would be a useful asset if back-up options Arijanet Muric or Zack Steffen were to spend the upcoming campaign at City.

Carson has had a long career spanning 17 years and nine different clubs, including three years at Liverpool and another three seasons at Turkish outfit Bursaspor.

Most recently the goalkeeper has been employed by Derby County, having spent the last five years with the club and making 158 appearances.

Carson has also made five appearances for the England national side, the most recent of which came in a friendly game against Sweden in 2011.

-----

